HUPHAR names cariprazine ʼ2019 Medicine of the Yearʼ

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian Society for Experimental and Clinical Pharmacology (HUPHAR) has named Gedeon Richterʼs antipsychotic cariprazine "2019 Medicine of the Year", according to a report by state news wire MTI.

At a ceremony late Thursday, HUPHAR chairman Péter Ferdinandy said cariprazine is the first "genuine" Hungarian drug, discovered and developed by Richter researchers, in many years. The drug has gained a foothold on global markets and has a "great future" ahead of it, he added.

Richter chairman Erik Bogsch noted that cariprazine, the product of 18 years of research, is the first Hungarian-developed original preparation to be introduced on the United States market.

Cariprazine, marketed under the brand names Vraylar and Reagila, was Richterʼs second best-selling drug last year, generating a turnover of HUF 57.7 billion.