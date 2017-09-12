Hungaryʼs ICT sector revenues climb 13% in Q2

MTI – Econews

Revenues of Hungaryʼs information and communications technology (ICT) sector rose 13% year-on-year to HUF 735 billion in the second quarter, shows a summary of data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Revenues of the telecommunications segment increased by 9% to HUF 283 billion, while revenues of IT and information service companies increased 11% to HUF 301 bln.

Sales of the film, video and television segment jumped 28% to HUF 88 bln, while publishersʼ sales were up 23% at HUF 64 bln, national news agency MTI reported.

The KSH noted that the average gross wage in the ICT sector rose by 7% to HUF 507,000 during the period. The average gross wage for the country as a whole stands at around HUF 297,000, the latest data show.