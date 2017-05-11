Hungary’s farmgate prices up 1.4% in March

BBJ

Hungary’s agricultural producer prices increased slightly by 1.4% in March, compared to the same month a year earlier, being made up of a 3.6% decrease in prices of crop products and an 11.1% rise in prices of live animals and animal products, according to a first release of data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH) today.

Although fertilizer prices started to rise at the beginning of the year, they were still 15% lower than in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the KSH. Agricultural input prices were 1.3% lower than a year earlier, the stats office added.

Cereal prices were 0.6% lower in March, compared to the same month a year earlier, while prices of fruits were down by 6.5%, prices of vegetables by 12%, and the price of potatoes by 3.2%, according to the KSH.

At the same time, producer prices of live animals rose by 9.4% and prices of animal products by 15%. The price of pigs for slaughter was up by 26%, while the price of poultry for slaughter fell by 1.2%, within which the price of chickens, hens and cocks for slaughter fell by 0.5%, the KSH said. Milk prices rose by 20%.