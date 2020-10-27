Hungary Mercedes plant plans routine winter shutdown

MTI – Econews

German carmaker Daimler plans a routine winter shutdown at its plant in Hungary between December 18 and January 17, Mercedes-Benz Manufacturing Hungary said on Monday.

Production at the plant in Kecskemét will also shut down for a few days in October, the Daimler unit said.

Production at the plant was shut down between March 20 and April 28 because of the lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

A third shift was restarted at the plant from August 2.

A summer shutdown, timed to coincide with a four-day weekend for the August 20 national holiday, took place between August 17 and 23.

Last year, the plant turned out about 190,000 vehicles.