Hungary may launch 5G service this year, ITU chief says

BBJ

Hungary could launch its high-speed 5G mobile network before the end of this year if plans remain on track, International Telecommunication Union Secretary-General Houlin Zhao said after speaking to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, international news wire reuters.com says.

Speaking at ITU Telecom World Conference in Budapest, Zhao said: “I was told that progress is quite good and if everything will be developed according to schedule, perhaps before end of this year Hungary will start 5G commercial services.”

Minister for Innovation and Technology László Palkovics added that Hungary aimed to wrap up 5G spectrum tenders by October and his ministry would then submit a strategy paper to the government on the applications of 5G.

Palkovics had said in June that Hungary aimed to start 5G services at major industrial sites in 2020 and said the network should cover all big cities and main transport routes by the middle of the next decade.

He told Reuters that 5G tenders could raise about HUF 70 billion and also said the government was “very glad” major players in 5G technology, such as Huawei, were involved in Hungary in producing and designing systems.