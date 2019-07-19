Hungary launches 5G spectrum auction procedure

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs National Media and Infocommunications Authority (NMHH) launched an auction procedure for 5G spectrum licenses on Thursday with the publication on its website of detailed documentation on the sale.

Market players have until August 8 to signal their interest in participating in the tender, state news agency MTI reported. The NMHH expects to publish the list of participants early in September.

Participants may submit their bids for spectrum licenses in the 2600 MHz, 3600 MHz, 700 MHz and 2100 MHz bands on four days between September 23 and October 11.

The winners are expected to be announced in the middle of October. Licenses for the blocks will be valid for a period of 15 years, with a one-time option for a five-year extension.

The NMHH said it had made a number of changes to the documentation based on observations by industry insiders at a consultation held on July 3.

The documentation online is in Hungarian, but an English translation will be posted within days, the NMHH added.