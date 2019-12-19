Hungary in running for new Huawei factory

BBJ

Vu Pi-jiang, managing director of Huawei’s Hungarian subsidiary, said in an interview with leading business daily Világgazdaság that Hungary will remain a top European hub for Huawei Technologies, and is being considered for a new factory.

Huawei advertisement on a Budapest rooftop. Will a new factory also appear in Hungary? Photo by Pixeljoy/Shutterstock.com

He also talked about the fact that after the United States blacklisted the company, it moved some of its activities, business, R&D, to Canada, and witched some other activities to Europe.

“The plant would manufacture equipment for, among other things, telecommunications wired and mobile networks,” Vu Pi-jiang told vg.hu.

“We have no information yet on where the new factory is going, but Hungary is in a very good position. We are already here and, in fact, we have had our European Supply Center here for more than 10 years. As our European business expands, Hungary will definitely play an important role in this,” the business leader added.