Hungary guest nights up 1.6% in August

MTI – Econews

Guest nights at commercial accommodations in Hungary rose 1.6% year-on-year to 4,634,000 in August, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Friday, state news wire MTI reports.

Image: Pixabay

The number of guest nights spent by foreigners were up by 2.3% at 2,089,000 and the number of guest nights spent by domestic travellers increased 1.0% to 2,545,000.

Revenue of commercial accommodations climbed 8.7% to HUF 69 billion during the period.

Total revenue per available room (TREVPAR) at hotels rose 9.0% to HUF 30,019, while room rates rose also 9.0% to HUF 24,844. The occupancy rate at hotels edged up 0.8 percentage point to 76.5%.

Hungarians used SZÉP recreational voucher cards to pay for HUF 5.5 bln of products and services at commercial accommodations, up 65%.

For the period January-August, guest nights were down 0.1% compared to the same period a year earlier at 22,083,000.

Guest nights spent by Hungarians edged down 0.1% to 11,388,000 and guest nights spent by foreign visitors were down by also 0.1% at 10,695,000.

Revenue of commercial accommodations rose 8.1% to HUF 368 bln. The occupancy rate at hotels was unchanged at 61.8%.