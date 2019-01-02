HungaroControl helps 1 mln planes in 2018

Bence Gaál

For the first time since its establishment, Hungarian air traffic management company HungaroControl helped more than one million airplanes over the course of 2018, winning several domestic and international awards in the process, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

In recent decades, air traffic in Hungarian airspace has grown tenfold, allowing HungaroControl to post record numbers almost every month last year, eventually arriving at the one million mark.

The number includes planes flying through Hungary, landing and taking off in Budapest, small aircraft in uncontrolled airspace, and planes flying in the high airspace above Kosovo.

In March, the companyʼs tower control project won the Janeʼs Award at the World Air Traffic Management Congress expo in Madrid, as well as the Quality and Innovation Award in Hungary. Furthermore, at the Airport Show in Dubai, HungaroControl was presented with the Innovation Award 2018 for its new traffic management concept and free airspace usage (HUFRA - Hungarian Free Route Airspace).

Due to the free usage of airspace, which requires an increasingly complex effort by controllers, planes may fly through Hungarian airspace using the shortest possible route, resulting in decreasing fuel consumption and harmful emissions.

According to the press release, the company aims to become a crucial, indispensable member of the industry segment of unmanned aircraft, focusing on drones. This year, HungaroControl organized an industry meeting, presenting the first version of its UTM portal for registering drone flights and separating airspace used for flights, mydronespace.hu. The company also presented its smartphone version, the MyDroneSpace app.