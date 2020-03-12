Hungarians prefer originals, beer is no exception

Ekaterina Sidorina

According to the Great Originality Test, a survey made on behalf of Czech brewer Pilsner Urquell, 68% of Hungarians would rather choose the original product instead of a knockoff.

People are more selective with medicine and food products, paying less attention to the origins of clothes and technical items. The reason behind the preference of the “real” product is its reliability and quality, which outweighs value for money.

The majority of surveyed aged 25 to 29-year-olds admitted to carefully checking the trademark on the label; however, for some even the name of the brand is already a sign of quality and reliability.

The representative survey also covered the topic of which authentic products are closely connected to certain nations.

Pilsner Urquell has now launched a new campaign, starting first in Hungary and then moving to Poland. The main concept is the combination of the brands’ authenticity and inspiration and whether the original can be surpassed.

The full video can be checked out here.