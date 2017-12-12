Hungarians prefer local wines for Christmas

BBJ

Supermarket chains operating in Hungary expect a growth in revenues from wine sales of 5-7% this year. According to statistics, Hungarians prefer local quality wines rather than imported ones, business daily Világgazdaság reported.

According to data gathered by Világgazdaság, supermarket chains sell roughly the same amount of wine per year: Spar 9.5 million bottles, Lidl 10 mln and Auchan 7.5 mln, for example. About 20% of the full-year quantity is sold in November and December at Spar and Auchan, while at Lidl it can be as much 30-35%.

At Tesco, the Christmas period is not so strong in wine sales, but rather in champagne and spirits, the report added.

As for imports, Aldi is the strongest, with about one quarter of its stock being foreign wine, mainly from Italy, France, Spain, South Africa and South America. Aldi shoppers prefer wines priced at around HUF 600-800 a bottle, while those buying at Tesco are willing to pay HUF 1,200. Auchan, meanwhile, has registered increasing demand for high-category, premium products.

During the Christmas period, the highest sales of local wines are of sweet white wines from Tokaj and red wines from Szekszárd and Villány, the Világgazdaság report added.