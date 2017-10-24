Hungarians among Stevie Awards laureates

BBJ

More than 130 representatives of companies and organizations around the world participated on Sunday in the 14th edition of the Annual International Business Awards, known as "the International Stevies." Hungarian companies were among the winners.

International Business Awards winners were selected from more than 3,900 applications this year, a record in the history of the IBAs, said Michael Gallagher, founder and president of the Stevie Awards.

The biggest winner in 2017 is Spanish PR company Llorente & Cuenca, winning seven gold, 15 silver and 11 bronze awards, as well as the Grand Stevie Award as "Most Honored Public Relations Agency," according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Hungarian software company Graphisoft SE won the gold award in the "Software Marketing Campaign of the Year" category, while NNG won gold in the "Live Event: Best Sales Presentation" category. NNG also won two bronzes in the "Communications or PR Campaign/Program of the Year - Internal Communications" and "Best New Product or Service of the Year – Software" categories.

Hungarian PR companies Uniomedia Communications and Noguchi Porter Novelli won silver and bronze Stevies in several categories.

The Stevie Award Competitions were created in 2002 to recognize accomplishments and contributions of companies and business people worldwide. Awards are judged each year by figures in business worldwide who participate in an evaluation process of nominees. More information on the 2017 Stevie Awards is available here.