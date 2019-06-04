Hungarian uni students take part in Huawei talent program

MTI – Econews

Chinese telecommunications company Huawei welcomed ten Hungarian university students to its Seeds for the Future talent fostering program in Beijing on Monday, state news agency MTI reported.

The students will spend one week in Beijing, taking in Chinese culture, and the second at Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen, where they will get an inside look at some of the companyʼs latest work on 5G networks, the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence.

Seeds for the Future is Huaweiʼs global corporate social responsibility flagship program. It "seeks to develop local ICT talent, enhance knowledge transfer, promote a greater understanding of and interest in the telecommunications sector, and improve and encourage regional building and participation in the digital community."

Huawei operates its biggest supply center outside China in Hungary, employing almost 1,500 people. Last year, the company generated revenue of about HUF 80 billion in Hungary, said Mariann Gecse, communications director at Huawei Technologies Hungary.

Olivér Joubert, deputy head of mission at the Hungarian embassy in Beijing, noted that Huawei is the second biggest Chinese investor in Hungary. The company has been a strategic partner of the government since 2013, he added.