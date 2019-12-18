Hungarian self-driving developer wins AI competition

BBJ

Márton Görög, a Hungarian artificial intelligence researcher at Aimotive, won the Pommerman Competition for the NeurIPS Conference, one of the most important AI conferences in the world, writes forbes.hu.

Photo by rafapress/Shutterstock.com

He improved on his second-place finish at the Vancouver event last year. Görög’s performance highlights that Hungarian researchers are at the forefront of the development of artificial intelligence.

In professional circles, Budapest has the ABC of self-driving, forbes.hu says: in addition to Aimotive, German Bosch and Continental teach the future of self-driving software in the capital.

AImotive is a Hungary-based startup that develops the brains for self-driving cars, and was ranked number one on Forbes’ hottest startups in 2019 (tied with Bitrise). Formerly called AdasWorks, AImotive is an autonomous vehicle technology company working towards Level 5 autonomous vehicles.

So far, Aimotive has raised USD 14 billion in investments from international players like Bosch, Cisco, and Samsung. According to Wikipedia, it teamed up with PSA Group in September 2017.