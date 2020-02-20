Hungarian satellites functioning as planned

MTI – Econews

Two Hungarian satellites launched in December are operating according to plan, the Budapest University of Technology and Economics (BME) said on Thursday, state news wire MTI reports.

Illustration: Pixabay

The ATL-1 and SMOG-P satellites were put into orbit on an Electron rocket of U.S.-based Rocket Lab on December 6. They are now traveling around the Earth at a speed of 7.2 km per second in an elliptical orbit at a height of 350 km-400 km.

The SMOG-P satellite is gauging levels of artificial electromagnetic smog in the upper atmosphere. The ATL-1 satellite is testing the quality of a special insulator designed for use in space. The ATL-1 satellite was developed by ATL Kft. in cooperation with H-ION Kft. The ATL-1 was supported by European Union and state funding.

The satellites will maintain their orbits for at least five months.