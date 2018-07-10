Hungarian influencer marketing platform appears at VidCon

Bence Gaál

Post for Rent, a Hungarian company offering an influencer marketing platform, appeared at the U.S. video conference VidCon at the end of June. The only Hungarian exhibitor at the conference, it attended at the invitation of U.S. video content giant BBTV, with which it shared a stand.

The event, which took place in Anaheim, California on June 20-23, provided an opportunity to present Post for Rent’s platform to tens of thousands of YouTubers, vloggers, gamers, influencers, and fans, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The two companies also held meetings regarding integrating the U.K. and U.S. influencer blocks, which would enhance Post for Rent’s reach and influencer base.

“America is the paradise of influencer marketing, where the volume of reach, integration, campaigns, and budget is on a much larger scale,” said Gergő Csiszár, director of Post for Rent. “This large scale makes the use of automated platforms such as Post for Rent indispensable. This is why BBTV, with over 34 billion views a month, sees our potential.”

Post for Rent is not an absolute newcomer to the U.S. market; the company says it already has hundreds of American influencers it can utilize, and has already conducted campaigns in the States. The platform’s number of influencers is more than 26,000, with a potential reach of 336 million.