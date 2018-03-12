Hungarian ICT sector revenues up 15% last year

MTI – Econews

Revenues of Hungaryʼs information and communications technology (ICT) sector rose 15% to HUF 3.137 trillion last year, a summary of data compiled by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) shows.

The sector accounted for just under 4% of total corporate revenues in the national economy, KSH said, cited by national news agency MTI.

Revenues of IT companies rose 8% to HUF 1.249 tln, while revenues of telecommunications companies were up 11% at HUF 1.174 tln.

Revenues of publishers climbed 26% to HUF 275 billion, while revenues of film, television and recording companies jumped 49% to HUF 438 bln.

The headcount of full-time staff in the ICT sector rose 2-3% in all segments but film, television and recording, where it dropped a marked 10%.