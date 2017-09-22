Hungarian ICT firms to get training for exports

BBJ

The Hungarian National Trading House (MNKH) on Thursday launched an "ICT export academy" targeted at SMEs in the information and communications technology sector. The training course is aimed at improving the chances of Hungarian ICT companies of entering foreign markets.

The training offers support in developing business and marketing strategies necessary for local ICT companies to reach foreign markets. The first courses will be organized on September 26-27 and October 11-12 in Gárdony, central Hungary. Seminar courses will also be made available online, said MNKH CEO Zsanett Oláh.

The courses will be run by foreign market experts and representatives of firms with already sustainable export activity, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The aim of the Hungarian National Trading House, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, is to support enterprises that are capable of exporting in finding adequate business partners on international markets, according to the organizationʼs website.