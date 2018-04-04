Hungarian firms compete for European Business Awards

Hungarian companies from the IT, manufacturing and even utilities sectors have been declared National Winners ahead of this yearʼs edition of the European Business Awards (EBAs), which promote success, innovation and ethics in the European business community.

The 289 best businesses from 34 countries across Europe have been named National Winners in the 2017-18 European Business Awards, Europe’s largest business competition, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The successful companies were chosen from 2,898 businesses previously identified as ‘Ones to Watch’ in a list of business excellence published in December, and were selected as National Winners by a panel of independent judges including senior business leaders, politicians and academics as the best businesses in their country in the Awards’ categories.

The EBAs were started 11 years ago by international consultancy network RSM, which is still the main sponsor of the event. This year’s EBA finals will be held on May 23, when the international jury will announce the winners of 2018. Hungary is present at the competition with 11 companies in different categories. The list is available on the EBA website, with presentation videos here.