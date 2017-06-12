Hungarian firm invests HUF 1.5 bln in Mercedez-Benz dealership

BBJ

Hungarian-owned JP Auto has opened a Mercedes-Benz brand dealership in Jászberény through a HUF 1.5 billion investment, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

The dealership, which also serves as a repair garage, lies on a 30,000 square-meter plot with an approximately 5,000 sqm building. The repair shop can deal with ten vehicles at the same time, says the press release.

The company claims to have paid special attention to environmental protection by applying the most environmentally friendly heating solution, the press release adds.

With the new opening, the company plans to raise its current headcount of 150 by five new employees.

“We are proud that in the past 20 years JP Auto sold more than 6,500 new Mercedes-Benz cars, as theses successes led to the investment in Jászberény,” said Róbert Kovács, the CEO of Jász-Plasztik Autócentrum Kft.