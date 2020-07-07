Hungarian film industry sets record

Nicholas Pongratz

The Hungarian film industry set a record last year, as the amount registered for direct film production increased by almost 50% to HUF 164.4 billion compared to 2018, the National Film Institute said, according to penzcentrum.hu.

This means the volume of film production in Hungary has exceeded HUF 100 bln for the fourth year in a row.

Foreign productions accounted for 94% of total spending.

In 2019, 319 productions were registered in Hungary, of which 228 were Hungarian works, eight were co-productions and 83 were foreign productions, the website adds.