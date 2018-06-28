Hungarian expert appears at Seed Forum Global

Bence Gaál

Seed Forum Global, which took place on June 12 this year, describes itself as an event where innovation, funding and art is combined, and the biggest event of its kind in Scandinavia. “The event focuses on 111 pitches from born-global start-ups, networking, education, and art,” according to the official website.

Eszter Szabó, center, at a cultivation and partners event involving Women/Business/Angels and the Norwegian Business Angel Network (NorBAN) in Oslo.

Eszter Szabó, president of Hungaryʼs Women/Business/Angels association, was invited to address participants at one of Scandinavia’s largest innovation meetings, Seed Forum Global, at the Oslo Opera House on June 12, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Seed Forum, founded in Norway in 2001, now has its headquarters in London, with its foundation present in 40 countries today. The main aim is to support innovative infrastructure to help the economic competitiveness of countries.

Szabó was the 2018 forum’s only Hungarian presenter, a former GE communications expert and AmCham board member. Candace Johnson, president of the European Business Angels Network (EBAN), qualified W/B/A’s network-building practice as the “best practice in Europe,” worthy of being spread across the whole continent.

“While Norway and Hungary are both medium-sized countries in Europe considering their population, there are many similarities between them,” Szabó was quoted as saying in the press release. “Both have done serious work in developing innovational ecosystems… It would be worth using the opportunity opened up by the businesswomen and strengthening bilateral relations.”

W/B/A’s main focus is getting women involved in business life, with education and motivation processes to help them become “angel investors.” However, the association also puts an emphasis on inclusiveness, welcoming interested men as well.