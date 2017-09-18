Hunent lays cornerstone of waterfowl processing plant

MTI – Econews

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó on Friday laid the cornerstone of a waterfowl processing plant being built by Hunent Zrt. in an investment of HUF 12.6 billion in Mélykút (southern Hungary), state news wire MTI reported.

The Hungarian government is providing a HUF 4.4 bln grant for the investment, which will create 350 jobs. Szijjártó noted that the Moscow-based International Investment Bank (IIB) is providing a HUF 7 bln loan to finance the project.

Hunent CEO Kurt Weiss said the processing plant will cover 18,300 square meters of an 8.8-hectare plot. At full capacity during a ten-hour shift, the plant will be able to process 50,000 ducks or 25,000 geese, he added.

The first phase of construction work should conclude by October 2018 and involves building a slaughterhouse, processing facilities, a refrigeration and freezing house, and a sewage plant. The project should be finished by the end of 2019.

According to public records cited by MTI, Hunent posted HUF 8.49 bln revenues last year after HUF 9.24 bln in 2015. After-tax profit came to HUF 215 million in 2016, up from HUF 104 mln in 2015.