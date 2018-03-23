HUF 1.7 bln Hungarian wine profiling lab opens

MTI – Econews

Diagnosticum, which provides full laboratory services and clinical chemistry solutions, inaugurated a HUF 1.7 billion wine profiling laboratory in Szerencs (208 km northeast of Budapest) yesterday.

Diagnosticum won an HUF 879 million grant for the investment, which it will use to compile criteria for authenticating wines from Hungaryʼs many winegrowing regions.

The lab will analyse wines based on almost 100 parameters, well over the 45 used up till now, allowing an accurate representation of various wines and their place of origin, said Eliza Kiss, the farm ministerʼs commissioner for winemaking.

Diagnosticum will complete the authenticity profiles by the end of 2019, said chairman Ferenc Péterfy. The new lab, as well as the inclusion of the profile data in an international database, has given the project a boost, he added.

For each wine tested, Diagonsticum will submit to the international database an analysis of 53 parameters as well as a "fingerprint" taken using a nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) probe. The information will allow confirmation of the authenticity of the type, region and vintage of a wine, Péterfy said.