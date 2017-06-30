Hot and Cold Therm opens HUF 225 mln training workshop

remember me
Hungarian building installation company Hot and Cold Therm inaugurated a HUF 225 million training workshop at its base in Tiszalök (about 210 km northeast of Budapest) yesterday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.
The investment was supported with a government grant of more than HUF 150 mln. Training for 60 students will start at the facility this September.
