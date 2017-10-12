Hospitality Awards registration nears close

BBJ

Registration for the International Hospitality Awards 2017 will end this month. The gala ceremony of the awards will be held in Budapest in January 2018, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Hotels from 21 countries in Central and Eastern Europe have already registered for the International Hospitality Awards 2017. Registration is free and will close on October 30.

Each hotel can submit its application for one or two nominations. The mission of the awards is not only to recognize the best hotels, but also to aid the development of a professional and competitive hospitality industry through promoting the achievements of local hotels and resorts.

The awards assist in the development of the quality of hotels’ services and stimulate the growth of competitiveness in the hospitality industry in local markets as well as abroad, the press release claims.

Hotels can still register at the website of the International Hospitality Awards here.