Hiventures invests in Flight Refund

MTI – Econews

Hiventures, the venture capital fund manager of the state-owned Hungarian Development Bank (MFB), has injected HUF 250 million into Flight Refund, a Hungarian startup that manages airline passengersʼ compensation claims, Flight Refund owner Gergely Bánfai said on Wednesday.

Flight Refund intends to use the fresh capital to consolidate its position in Central and Eastern Europe and open new offices in Romania, Malta and Spain, Bánfai said. Flight Refund is active in eleven countries at present, state news wire MTI reported.

Under European Union rules, airline passengers are eligible for compensation if their flight is cancelled, delayed by more than three hours, or if they are bumped off because of overbooking.

However, just 10% of passengers eligible for such compensation actually file a claim, a potential market Flight Refund aims to exploit.

Passengers are legally entitled to receive financial compensation that can range between EUR 250 and EUR 600 per person.