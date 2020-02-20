Hiventures invests HUF 207 mln in TrustChain

remember me
Hiventures, the venture capital fund manager of the state-owned Hungarian Development Bank (MFB), has invested HUF 207 million in TrustChain which makes a digital contract signing platform, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.
Hiventures said TrustChainʼs platform is already being used in Hungary and the Czech Republic and it will launch in another 23 countries on March 1, 2020.
TrustChain will use the fresh funding for the expansion and to hire new staff, as well as to further develop the platformʼs functions for SMEs.
Startup Campus Incubator injected HUF 53 million in TrustChain in 2017. Hiventures pumped HUF 149 mln into the company next.
