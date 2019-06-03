Hilton marks centenary, Garden Inn opening nears

Bence Gaál

Global hospitality company Hilton, now present in 113 countries and territories with more than 5,700 properties, celebrates its 100th anniversary as it approaches the opening of the Hilton Garden Inn Budapest City Center, the first Hilton Garden Inn-branded property in Hungary.

A visualization of the hotelʼs bar (photo: Hilton Garden Inn)



“The new hotel is located in vibrant downtown Budapest and we are delighted to shortly bring the Hilton Garden Inn experience to guests staying in the forever-exciting European capital, providing numerous breathtaking sights, exciting culture, mouth-watering cuisine and a vibrant nightlife,” said Manuela K. Brode, general manager of Hilton Garden Inn Budapest, in a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The new hotel will be located at Lázár utca 11-13 in the capitalʼs District 6, within walking distance of Andrássy út and all major sights, including the Hungarian State Opera House, St. Stephenʼs Basilica, the Hungarian Parliament and Chain Bridge. The new property will feature 214 guest rooms, a restaurant and bar, and flexible meeting space with built-in AV equipment. The hotel is presently accepting reservations for arrival from July 1, 2019, and beyond, according to its official site.

Hilton’s legacy began on May 31, 1919, when Conrad Hilton traveled to Texas with plans to buy a bank, recalls the press release. When the deal fell through, he bought the hotel where he had been staying instead. By the early 1950s, Hilton had established the first coast-to-coast hotel chain in the United States; opened his first hotel outside the continental U.S., the Caribe Hilton in Puerto Rico; expanded overseas with the Hilton Istanbul; and become the first hotelier to appear on the cover of Time magazine.

Innovations introduced by Hilton include now customary amenities such as room service, a central reservation system, airport hotels and the mini-bar.