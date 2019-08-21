Higher turnover, lower costs lift ANY H1 earnings

BBJ

First-half net income of bourse-listed ANY Security Printing Company Nyrt. rose 4.4% year-on-year to HUF 652 million as revenues climbed and costs of sales fell, shows an earnings report released after the close of markets last Friday.

Net sales increased 2.9% to HUF 16.1 billion, while costs of sales fell 1.3% to HUF 11.5 bln, state news wire MTI reported. Gross profit was up 15.2% at HUF 4.6 bln.

General and administrative costs were up 15.1% at HUF 3.4 bln, weighing on the bottom line.

ANYʼs export sales increased 6.4% to HUF 5.8 bln.

Founded in 1851, ANY Security Printing Company - formerly the State Printing Company - is one of the biggest security printing companies in Hungary and leading in the CEE region, according to a description on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange (BÉT), where the companyʼs shares are listed in the Equities Prime category.

The company offers complex solutions in the field of document security products, production and personalization of plastic cards and bulk transaction printing, producing Mastercard and Visa bank cards for many domestic and international banks.