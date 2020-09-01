Higher revenue, improved margins lift Alteo profit

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Higher sales revenue and wider margins boosted listed alternative energy company Alteoʼs first-half net income 120% year-on-year to HUF 1.06 billion, state news wire MTI reports, citing an earnings report released late Monday.
Revenue rose 33% to HUF 16.16 bln, outpacing the increase in material costs which increased 30% to HUF 10.94 bln.
Alteo said turnover was lifted by an expansion in the retail electricity and gas segments, higher sales in the heat and electricity generation segments, and completed investments and acquisitions.
Basic earnings per share came to HUF 57 for the period.
scroll for moreall times CET
KCG Partners Law Firm
LeitnerLeitner
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben