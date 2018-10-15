Herbal tea manufacturer builds new factory, eyeing exports

BBJ

Pharmaherb Kft., the producer of medicinal herb products by György Szabó (also known as "Gyuri Bácsi"), laid the foundation stone of a new plant in Bükkszentkereszt, northeast Hungary, last Thursday, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

György Szabó, also known as "Gyuri Bácsi" and the "Medicine man of the Bükk"



"I never believed that we would achieve the processing of medicinal herbs in such a large factory after merely selling herbs in marketplaces," said Szabó, who received the Knightʼs Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Hungary earlier this year, and took part in the foundation stone-laying ceremony.

The company produces 63 types of so-called "Györgytea" (a play on "gyógytea," the Hungarian word for herbal tea), made of quality-controlled medicinal herbs. The new building complex will host a processing and packaging plant, as well as modern, comfortable offices. The 585 square-meter logistics center is the first element of a nearly HUF 400 million project developed with 50% state support.

Until now, Pharmaherbʼs developments were all self-financed, but the new project will permit it to satisfy domestic demand while opening up export possibilities, which the company refused in the past due to a lack of capacity.

"It was a great joy to see how a company started in a small village in Bükk could achieve greatness while staying here, with the factory, which already provided secure livelihoods, creating even more jobs," said Bükkszentkereszt Mayor Flórián Jámbor at the ceremony.

Dezső Török, the president of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén Countyʼs general assembly, concurred, noting that the project and the activities of Szabó are highly important not only for the village, but for the whole region as well.

"We would like the next generation not to forget these values, therefore we enclosed our beliefs in a time capsule underneath the foundation stone," said Szabóʼs daughter Zsuzsa Lopes-Szabó, a phytotherapist and director of Pharmaherb, referring to the knowledge and natural remedies offered by the family.