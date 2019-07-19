Hell Energy inaugurates HUF 2.1 bln expansion

MTI – Econews

Hungarian soft drink maker Hell Energy inaugurated a HUF 2.1 billion production line at its base in Szikszó (NE Hungary) on Friday. The new line, the companyʼs fourth, will raise daily production capacity from 4.5 million to 6 mln cans per day.

The investment was supported by a HUF 1 bln government grant awarded to companies ineligible for EU funding, state news wire MTI reported, noting that Minister of Finance Mihály Varga spoke at the inauguration ceremony.

Hell sells its products in more than 50 countries around the world. It is a market leader in the energy drink segment in Hungary and nine other countries, including Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, and Croatia.

The new expansion follows a three-year project of capacity expansion, begun in 2016, that totaled HUF 30 bln in value. In February, it was reported that in the last eight years, Hell has invested a total of around HUF 70 bln in the Szikszó area, and has raised headcount at its facilities by 600 in the period to nearly 1,000.