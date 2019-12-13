Hell Energy explodes on Indian market

BBJ

The sales of Hungary’s Hell Energy drink have increased 80% in India compared to 2018, and the beverage will be available in more supermarkets in the next 18 months, writes newindianexpress.com, the website of Indian English-language broadsheet daily newspaper The New Indian Express.

Unnikannan Gangadharan, Hell’s director of energy drink sales fo India, says the key to success is due to the wide reach and the fact that the drink is available at affordable prices.

As the BBJ reported earlier this year, Gangadharan said that Hell aims to achieve an 80% distribution reach on the market in the next few years.

Hell is mainly bought by people in the 18-24 age group in India who can easily pay the price of 45 Rupees. In addition, experts expect the Indian energy drink market to grow by 9.22% by 2024, which could give another boost to the Hungarian product, newindianexpress.com says.