Heineken to invest HUF 2 bln in Sopron

MTI – Econews

Brewery Heineken Hungária will invest HUF 2 billion from its own funds in its plant in Sopron (northwest Hungary) to optimize and increase production by 30%, the company was reported as saying on Tuesday by state news agency MTI.

Zoltán Thuróczy, the head of the Sopron brewery, said the company will demolish old buildings, construct storage facilities, build roads and drains, and double the size of its filtering plant by yearʼs end. The investment will raise the headcount at the plant by 40 from the current 250.

The project will not affect the companyʼs market share as it will only compensate for the imminent loss of production at its Martfű brewery, which Heineken is turning into a distribution and logistics base, MTI noted.

Heineken Hungária CEO José Matthijsse said machinery will be moved from Martfű to Sopron, where the plant already makes nearly 50 types of product.

Heinekenʼs Hungarian operations posted HUF 52 bln in revenues in 2016 and a HUF 400 mln loss, according to public records.