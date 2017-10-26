Heineken refutes report of talks to sell Hungary base

BBJ

Heineken has denied a report that it is in talks with Transylvanian craft brewer Lixid Project on the sale of its base in Martfű (southeast Hungary), the Hungarian unit of the Dutch brewer told business daily Világgazdaság.

Világgazdaság reported on Wednesday that Lixid Project wants to buy two of the multinational companyʼs breweries. Lixidʼs lawyers informed Heineken of the companyʼs interest in acquiring the breweries in Martfű, Hungary, and Miercurea Ciuc, Romania, owner András Lénárd told the paper.

Refuting talk of a sale, Heineken Hungária said it will use the brewery in Martfű as a distribution and logistics base from next year, as announced earlier. The firm offered no further comment on the letter Lixid Project said it recently sent to Heineken signalling interest in acquiring the two breweries.

Earlier this year, Lixid Project - owner of Romanian microbrewery Csíki Sör Manufaktúra - was embroiled in a brand dispute with Heineken over its "Csíki" brand, the Hungarian word for "Ciuc," the rival Romanian brand owned by Heineken. The dispute was resolved after representatives of the Hungarian government interceded on behalf of the craft brewery.