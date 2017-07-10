Heineken Hungary to restructure operations here

Christian Keszthelyi

Brewer Heineken Hungary’s manufacturing operations will cease at its Martfű plant in the next twelve months and the site will gradually be transformed into a distribution and logistics center, Hungarian online news portal index.hu reported today.

At the same time, manufacturing capacity will be expanded in Sopron, and staff numbers will be increased further. Heineken told index.hu it was still unsure how many people would be affected from the Martfű staff of 50.

However, Heineken said it is committed to offer people alternative employment opportunities in Sopron or Martfű after the conversion, index.hu reported.

The current reorganization is part of a HUF 1.8 billion development in Hungary that the company started in 2015, index.hu recalled.