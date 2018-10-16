Heineken Hungária to shut down Martfű base

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Dutch-owned brewer Heineken Hungária is shutting down its base in Martfű (SE Hungary) after expanding warehouse space at its brewery in Sopron, the companyʼs corporate communications manager said on Tuesday, as reported by Hungarian news agency MTI.
Heineken Hungária will offer all 16 workers at the base support to relocate to the companyʼs operations in Sopron, said Anna Gebri. Sopron is more than 300 km from Martfű, noted MTI.
Heineken Hungária had earlier said it planned to use the former brewery in Martfű as a distribution center.
scroll for moreall times CET
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben