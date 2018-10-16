Heineken Hungária to shut down Martfű base

MTI – Econews

Dutch-owned brewer Heineken Hungária is shutting down its base in Martfű (SE Hungary) after expanding warehouse space at its brewery in Sopron, the companyʼs corporate communications manager said on Tuesday, as reported by Hungarian news agency MTI.

Heineken Hungária will offer all 16 workers at the base support to relocate to the companyʼs operations in Sopron, said Anna Gebri. Sopron is more than 300 km from Martfű, noted MTI.

Heineken Hungária had earlier said it planned to use the former brewery in Martfű as a distribution center.