Healthcare center opens at CityZen Budapest

BBJ

Doktor24 private healthcare services has opened a new medical center at the CityZen office building in Váci út. The total space of the center amounts to nearly 800 sqm.

The floor plan and design of the new Doktor24 CityZen Healthcare Centre was based on the medical experiences by Doktor24, so that patients can be received and taken care of with maximum efficiency, according to a press release sent to Budapest Business Journal.

"We have been able to introduce a new methodology for medical examinations by fully adapting the size, layout and mechanical design of rooms to our organizational, medical and technological needs. As a result, we can increase the number of employee health screenings, while also providing preventive and curative care in about 20 disciplines,” says Róbert Lancz, Doktor24’s managing director.

The medical complex can be easily reached by public transport or by car, and is served by the underground garage of the CityZen Office Building. The health center also operates an optical salon.

With the opening of the center, just 1,850 sqm of space is left currently unleased in the nine-floor building of the "A+" category CityZen Offices building.