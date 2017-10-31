Health center opens at CityZen Budapest

BBJ

Doktor24 private healthcare services has opened a new medical center at the CityZen Office Building on Váci út in Budapest. The total space of the center totals nearly 800 square meters, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The floor plan and design of the new Doktor24 CityZen Health Center was based on the medical experiences of Doktor24, allowing patients to be received and taken care of with maximum efficiency, according to the press release.

"We have been able to introduce a new methodology for medical examinations by fully adapting the size, layout and mechanical design of rooms to our organizational, medical and technological needs," said Róbert Lancz, Doktor24’s managing director. "As a result, we can increase the number of employee health screenings, while also providing preventive and curative care in about 20 disciplines,” he added.

The medical complex can be easily reached by public transport or by car, and is served by the underground garage of the CityZen Office Building. The health center also operates an optical salon.

With the opening of the center, just 1,850 sqm of space currently remains to be leased in the nine-floor "A+" category CityZen Office Building, the press release added.