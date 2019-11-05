Happy at Work selected as beta startup at Web Summit

Bence Gaál

Swedish-Hungarian startup Happy at Work has been selected as a beta startup among thousands of applicants to pitch at Web Summit, Europeʼs largest Technology Entrepreneurship and Innovation Conference, the startup tells the Budapest Business Journal.

André Francois, CEO at Happy at Work (center) with team members Minel Aykut (left) and Rasyad Yosof (right).

The beta startup classification means that company has launched successfully and is often a Web Summit alum, according to the summitʼs official site.

Happy at Work came to Hungary and Budapest trough Design Terminal’s mentoring program in March and since then has managed to establish a reseller agreement with Develor International, while also winning the BrainBar Blastoff Startup contest and opening an office.

“Budapest has already played an important role in our journey and we feel grateful for the support and help that we have received from organizations and companies in Budapest such as Design Terminal and Develor International," says André François, CEO at Happy at Work.

Giving back

"We are giving back by spreading the word about them and Budapest during conferences such as Web Summit. We are proud to call ourselves a Swedish-Hungarian startup."

The Web Summit, held in Lisbon, hosts thousands of participants every year including major organizations such as Google and Microsoft, and brings companies together from all over the world.

During the conference, companies will have numerous opportunities for business development, networking, and financing. Startup companies will have a chance to present their projects to participants from all over the world.

“For us, this is a great opportunity to participate and be involved in,” François says. “In addition to meeting new investors and developing our network, we will also have the opportunity to introduce our digital service to interesting companies. Our goal is to get as much exposure as possible. We are therefore excited to show some of the new features that we will be releasing.”