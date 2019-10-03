Happy at Work opens office in Budapest

Bence Gaál

Swedish startup Happy at Work has decided to open an office in Budapest, after participating in Design Terminalʼs spring mentoring program, the company tells the Budapest Business Journal. The office will be a strategic hub, the company says.

Happy at Work at the Brain Bar event in Budapest



Happy at Work was one of the startups in the Design Terminal program with the fastest recorded growth, and even won the Brain Bar Blastoff contest in Budapest, winning an investment offer worth EUR 150,000.

“Thanks to the mentoring program and with the combination of a strong team effort, we now have an amazing start here in Budapest,” says André Francois, CEO at Happy at Work. “We want to continue what we have started in Sweden and take our vision of creating a more sustainable work environment further out to the rest of the world. Budapest is a growing business region and we can reach more from here.”

The startupʼs office opened its doors in Budapest in August, with two employees and their CEO.

“We now have nine extremely engaged and committed team members in Sweden. If it was not for them, I would not have made this move (to be based in Budapest) so early. The company was only founded one-and-a-half years ago, but since we are completely digital and have a lot of technical infrastructure, it makes it much easier for us to expand,” notes Francois.

Happy at Work is a startup participating in the two-and-a-half year process of the business incubator of Kronoberg County in Sweden.