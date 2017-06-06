Hantech revenues climb 10% in 2016

MTI – Econews

Farm machinery parts maker Hantechʼs revenues rose 10% to HUF 3.5 billion last year, the company told Hungarian news agency MTI.

Hantech plowed back about 10% of its revenues into R&D and investments last year. Profit came to around HUF 100 million.

This year, the company plans to upgrade its capacity and build another production hall.

Hantech exports about 90% of its output. Its business partners include Franceʼs Kuhn, Germanyʼs Claas, Zetor of the Czech Republic, Polandʼs Crystal, and the Japanese Kubota. It also has long-term contracts with German-American firm Welger and U.S. manufacturer John Deere.