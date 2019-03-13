Hankook workers strike over pay

MTI – Econews

Workers at Korean tire maker Hankookʼs plant in Dunaújváros (central Hungary) started a strike over pay at 2 p.m. Tuesday. More than 80% of workers support the strike and plan to join it, Tamás Székely, head of union federation VDSZ, told state news agency MTI.

The VDSZ entered talks with management demanding an 18% increase in base pay, an annual bonus equivalent to a full monthʼs pay, and a 5% premium for workers on an uninterrupted schedule.

The VDSZ said Hankook Tire Magyarországʼs management had flatly rejected their demands. The federation also complained the company had suggested a strike could jeopardize workersʼ annual bonuses.

After workers staged a two-hour warning strike a week earlier, Hankook Tire Magyarország announced a 13.6% pay rise, with retroactive effect from January 1.

Székely noted that the wage raise was performance-based, which meant long-time employees at the company would get 10% more pay, while new hires would get 20% more.

Hankook employs more than 3,300 people in Hungary, MTI noted.