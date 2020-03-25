Hankook Tire suspends production at plant in Hungary

remember me
South Koreaʼs Hankook Tire will suspend production at its plant in Hungary from Monday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
Hankook Tire Magyarorszag said production at the plant in Rácalmas, (about 53 km south of Budapest), will be suspended between March 30 and April 7 because of the coronavirus situation in Hungary and the shutdown of most vehicle makers in Europe.
Hankook Tire Magyarorszag employs more than 3,300 people to turn out 19 million tires a year.
