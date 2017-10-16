Hajdu group inaugurates capacity expansion

MTI – Econews

Automotive industry supplier Hajdu Autotechnika Ipari inaugurated a HUF 2 billion capacity expansion and technology upgrade at its base in Téglás (245 km east of Budapest) on Friday.

The investment was supported with a HUF 480 million government grant targeted at big companies that are uneligible for European Union funding.

Hajdu group chairman Lajos Novotni said the group had completed HUF 5.4 billion of investments in 2015-2017, supported with HUF 680 mln of government grant money. The group has annual revenue of about HUF 13.5 bln and employs some 800 people, he said.

Last year, the government awarded a combined HUF 24.3 bln of the grants to 35 companies that made HUF 61.5 bln of investments, deputy state secretary for corporate relations Zoltán Marczinko said.

Since the grant programʼs launch in 2015, it has supported the creation of 1,650 jobs, he added. Hajdu Autotechnika Ipariʼs investment in Teglas created more than 40 added, he said.