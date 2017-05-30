H-M Dunahíd consortium to build bridge between Hungary, Slovakia

BBJ

The H-M Dunahíd consortium has won a public procurement tender for the construction of a new bridge over the Danube between the twin cities of Komárom in Hungary and Komárno in Slovakia with a net bid of EUR 91.2 million, the National Infrastructure Development Company (NIF) told state news agency MTI today.

The consortium comprises the companies Hídépítő Zrt. and Mészáros és Mészáros Kft., the latter owned by Lőrinc Mészáros, the mayor of the village of Felcsút who is a close friend of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and has increased his fortune at spectacular speed in the past few years.

The NIF expects the bridge, which will be 170 meters west of an already operating railway bridge, to be put into service in 2019.

Hungary will coordinate the investment, which is financed from European Union as well as Hungarian and Slovak national funding. Hungary and Slovakia submitted a joint application for EU funding for the construction of the bridge and adjoining roads, MTI noted.

Earlier information from the also state-owned Slovak investor Slovenska správa ciest (SSC) indicated that the total cost of the investment is EUR 117 mln, with the EU providing EUR 52.2 mln to Hungary and EUR 47.6 mln to Slovakia, MTI recalled.