Gyulahús revenues growing steadily

MTI – Econews

Revenues of sausage maker Gyulahús, owned by the local council of Gyula (SE Hungary), rose 8% to HUF 5.7 billion last year. A rise in exports of 2% contributed to the growth, state news wire MTI reported.

Gyulahús Managing Director Zsolt Daka told MTI that a 9% increase in sales volume had lifted revenues over the 6% target in the business plan. Production volume rose by 370 tons to 5,200 tons, excluding subcontracted work.

Domestic sales reached HUF 4.8 billion and export sales HUF 900 million. Exports were up 2% annually. The companyʼs main foreign markets are the Czech Republic, Slovakia and the United Kingdom, Daka added.

Pre-tax profit fell to around HUF 200 mln, from HUF 486 mln in 2016. High production costs, especially the price of hogs, lowered margins.

This year the company targets a 4% revenue increase and wants to invest HUF 200 mln in machinery and production upgrades. Its headcount should remain stable at 310, Daka added.