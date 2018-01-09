Gyulahús figures growing steadily

MTI – Econews

Revenue of sausage maker Gyulahús, owned by the local council of Gyula (230 km southeast of Budapest), rose 8% to HUF 5.7 billion last year. Exports of 2% annually contributed to the growth.

Gyulahús managing director Zsolt Daka told national news agency MTI that a 9% increase in sales volume had lifted revenue over the 6% target in the business plan. Production volume rose by 370 tons to 5,200 tons, excluding subcontracted work.

Domestic sales reached HUF 4.8 billion and export sales HUF 900 million. Exports were up 2% annually. The companyʼs main foreign markets are Czech Republic, Slovakia and the United Kingdom, Daka added.

Pre-tax profit fell to around HUF 200 mln from HUF 486 mln in 2016. High production costs, especially the price of hogs, lowered margins. This year the company targets a 4% revenue increase and wants to invest HUF 200 mln in machinery and production upgrades. Headcount should remain stable at 310, Daka added.