GVH fines Bayer Hungária for ads targeting kids

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Hungaryʼs Competition Office (GVH) said it fined the local unit of German pharmaceutical company Bayer HUF 7 million for addressing children directly in advertisements, state news wire MTI reports.
Bayer Hungária violated rules prohibiting directly addressing children in advertisements when it used a product tie-in featuring a SpongeBob water bottle to promote its vitamin supplement Supradyn Kids in television commercials and print ads.
GVH said Bayer Hungária had addressed children directly by instructing them to "look for" in the familiar, rather than the formal, form.
scroll for moreall times CET
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben