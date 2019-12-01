GVH fines Bayer Hungária for ads targeting kids

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs Competition Office (GVH) said it fined the local unit of German pharmaceutical company Bayer HUF 7 million for addressing children directly in advertisements, state news wire MTI reports.

Bayer Hungária violated rules prohibiting directly addressing children in advertisements when it used a product tie-in featuring a SpongeBob water bottle to promote its vitamin supplement Supradyn Kids in television commercials and print ads.

GVH said Bayer Hungária had addressed children directly by instructing them to "look for" in the familiar, rather than the formal, form.